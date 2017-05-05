Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Local business owner participates in eBay Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

Local business owner participates in eBay Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

By: IBR Staff May 5, 2017 0

Pictured here (l-r) are Mac Griffiths, eBay business owner, his son David Griffiths, Senator Mike Crapo, Anthony Turbes, son of Marianne, Marianne Turbes, owner of Garden Devotions and Bob Kupbens, vice president of eBay's Business-to-Consumer team. Photo courtesy of Weber Merritt.

Pictured (l-r) are Mac Griffiths, eBay business owner, his son David Griffiths, Senator Mike Crapo, Anthony Turbes, son of Marianne Turbes, Marianne Turbes, owner of Garden Devotions and Bob Kupbens, vice president of eBay’s Business-to-Consumer team. Photo courtesy of Weber Merritt.

Local business owner Marianne Turbes traveled to Washington, D.C. the first week of May for eBay’s annual Advocacy Day.

Turbes joined 20 other small business owners in the Capital to speak on tax and trade policy issues. Turbes met with White House staff and members of Congress, including Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo