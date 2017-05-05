Local business owner participates in eBay Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.
By: IBR Staff
May 5, 2017
9:32 am Fri, May 5, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured (l-r) are Mac Griffiths, eBay business owner, his son David Griffiths, Senator Mike Crapo, Anthony Turbes, son of Marianne Turbes, Marianne Turbes, owner of Garden Devotions and Bob Kupbens, vice president of eBay’s Business-to-Consumer team. Photo courtesy of Weber Merritt.
Local business owner Marianne Turbes traveled to Washington, D.C. the first week of May for eBay’s annual Advocacy Day.
Turbes joined 20 other small business owners in the Capital to speak on tax and trade policy issues. Turbes met with White House staff and members of Congress, including Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.