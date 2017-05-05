Nampa Chamber of Commerce honors local business at Evening of Excellence
By: IBR Staff
May 5, 2017
5:00 am Fri, May 5, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured here (l-r) are John McCreedy of Amalgamated Sugar, Curtis Holmer of Snake River Stampede, Michael Ybarguen and Jake Perryman of Idaho Power, Pam Krajnik of Woman’s Century Club, Robert O’Donahue of Northwest Nazarene University, Matt Davison of Idaho Press Tribune and Mayor Bob Henry of the City of Nampa. Not pictured Monte Schlerf of Stone Lumber. Photo by Leslie Jay Bosch Photography.
The Nampa Chamber of Commerce honored nine local business and organizations at their Evening of Excellence: 125th Anniversary Celebration on April 19 at the Nampa Civic Center.