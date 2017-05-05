Realtors and lenders honored for helping Treasure Valley homeowners

Twenty-six Treasure Valley realtors and lenders were honored at the STAR Awards Luncheon hosted by Idaho Housing and Finance Association on April 6 at the Clubhouse Event Center in Boise. In the past year, the honorees teamed up with Idaho Housing to help 1,093 new homebuyers purchase homes, representing a $258 million investment in the local economy.

