Realtors and lenders honored for helping Treasure Valley homeowners
By: IBR Staff
May 5, 2017
5:00 am Fri, May 5, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Idaho Housing honored 15 Treasure Valley lenders for their valued partnership and extraordinary efforts to help local families become homeowners. Pictured here are 13 honorees along with Idaho Housing executives. Photo courtesy of IHFA.
Here, nine of the honored realtors with Idaho Housing executives. Photo courtesy of IHFA.
Twenty-six Treasure Valley realtors and lenders were honored at the STAR Awards Luncheon hosted by Idaho Housing and Finance Association on April 6 at the Clubhouse Event Center in Boise. In the past year, the honorees teamed up with Idaho Housing to help 1,093 new homebuyers purchase homes, representing a $258 million investment in the local economy.