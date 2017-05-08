Hansen and Bageant join ASWB law firm

Kindra L. Hansen and Patrick C. Bageant have joined the litigation team at Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford, a Boise litigation firm specializing in civil trial practice and commercial dispute litigation.

Hansen joins the firm after more than 14 years as in-house counsel for a large Boise-based office supply company, where she was responsible for strategy and defense of commercial and employment litigation as well as consumer class action suits. Some notable wins included the recovery of over $500,000 under the computer fraud and abuse act, and protecting the company in numerous patent infringement cases. Prior to that, Hansen was an associate and partner at a Boise law firm, and her practice focused on construction litigation and employment law.

Former Federal Court of Appeals clerk Bageant was most recently at the Seattle office of a national litigation boutique. His notable wins include defending the world’s largest online retailer against a nine-figure trademark infringement allegation, an eight-figure recovery for 30 claimants in a Ponzi scheme arbitration, complete defense of an ERISA class action, and intellectual property trials around the country. Before attending law school, Bageant was a municipal firefighter, advanced EMT, and helicopter rappeller with the United States Forest Service.

