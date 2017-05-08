Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu May 8, 2017 0

Construction has started on a Black Bear Diner in Twin Falls that is scheduled to open in November. The store will be located on Harrison Street in front of the Hilton Garden Inn. Also opening in November will be Black Bear’s second Boise restaurant at the North Point development, said Jairo Moncada, a publicist for the company. The ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

