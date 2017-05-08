Coeur d’Alene Tribe elects Tribal Council members

Coeur d’Alene tribal members in Plummer cast their votes May 6 and 7 to fill two positions on the seven-member Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council. Incumbent Ernie Stensgar was re-elected to serve another term on Tribal Council. Newcomer Christopher Luke was also elected to the second position.

Stensgar was first elected to Tribal Council in 1984 and served as the Chairman from 1986-2004. He has been the vice chairman of the Council since 2007. Stensgar is a veteran and the first tribal leader to be named to the Idaho Hall of Fame. Luke works for the Coeur d’Alene Tribal School as the business manager. He has previously worked for the tribe’s forestry program and has held numerous positions at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho and recently earned a master of business administration.

At the swearing-in ceremony in Desmet May 8, the Tribal Council also selected its executive officers. The seven-member Council unanimously re-elected Chief J. Allan to another year as the chairman of the tribe, a position he has held since 2005. Stensgar will retain the position of vice chairman of the Tribal Council and Donald Sczenski will continue to serve as the Tribal Council’s secretary.

Elections for the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council take place every May.