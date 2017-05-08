Elena Gallina of Boise State University is Truman Scholar

Boise State University student Rachel Elena Gallina has been awarded the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship.

Gallina, who will graduate in May 2018 with a BA in economics and an Arabic studies minor, is the second person in Boise State history to become a Truman Scholar. The award, considered one of the most prestigious national scholarships in the United States, is based on leadership, a commitment to public service and academic excellence.

Growing up the child of humanitarian aid workers in the aftermath of the Balkan wars, Gallina she witnessed first-hand the ill effects mishandled aid can have on society and the ways in which communities struggle to recover from disaster. Since graduating high school, she has worked amongst Syrian refugees in Jordan, aided community development in Swaziland and served in a variety of social empowerment efforts in the Balkans, Israel, Palestine and now Boise.

Gallina, a member of the Boise State Honors College, has spent this academic year studying at the University of Haifa.

She was one of the university’s first Boren Scholarship winners last spring.

Candidates for the Truman Scholarship go through a rigorous, multi-stage selection process. In 2017, there were 768 candidates for the award nominated by 315 colleges and universities, a record number of institutions. The 199 finalists for the award were interviewed in March and early April at one of 16 regional selection panels. Sixty-two new Truman Scholars were selected in 2017. They will receive their awards in a ceremony on May 28 at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri.

Winners receive a $30,000 scholarship toward graduate school and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service leadership. Gallina plans to earn a joint degree in human rights law and public policy