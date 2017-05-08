Frank Batcha is named assistant clinical dean for the Idaho WWAMI medical education program

Frank M. Batcha, Jr., M.D., clinical associate professor for the University of Washington School of Medicine Department of Family Medicine, has been named assistant clinical dean for the university’s Idaho WWAMI medical education program. The position is a new one.

As assistant clinical dean, Batcha will work with the medical and research communities and associations, higher education, government officials, and medical groups and associations, as well as students.

Batcha completed his medical education at Northeastern Ohio University of Medicine, fulfilling his family medicine residency and a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho in Boise, before establishing his practice in 1996 at the Hailey Medical Clinic in Hailey. He served in the Idaho Army National Guard as a brigade surgeon for the 116th BCT from 2001-2009, which included a 14-month tour in Iraq.

He is now vice chief of staff at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, where he has worked in various capacities since the mid-90s. He will continue in that role, in addition to his role as assistant clinical dean.