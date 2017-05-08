Quantcast
Jannus adds three to governing board

By: IBR Staff May 8, 2017 0

Priscilla Salant

Catherine Talkington

Priscilla Salant, Catherine Talkington and retired Chief Justice Jim Jones have joined the governing board of Jannus, Inc.

Salant recently retired as director of the University of Idaho’s McClure Center for Public Policy. Talkington is a longtime educator with a focus on at-risk and English language learners and is based in Twin Falls.

Jones is interested in establishing a pro bono legal clinic for refugees.

Jannus is a 43-year-old Idaho nonprofit with more than 20 programs promoting community health, creating economic opportunities and advancing public policy, serving more than 15,000 individuals in Idaho annually.

Jim Jones

