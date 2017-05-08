Todd Dvorak joins S360 Idaho

Todd Dvorak has joined the Boise office of the communication firm S360 as director of public and media relations.

Dvorak spent seven years supervising the Idaho bureau of the Associated Press, serving 13 years in all at AP as reporter and newsroom leader. He also worked as spokesman for the office of the Idaho Attorney General, where he handled incoming media requests, wrote speeches and statements on behalf of the Attorney General, and navigated the state government and legal process.

Dvorak earned a BA in history from the University of Minnesota, where he met his wife, Meg.