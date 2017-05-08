University of Idaho, Zions Bank, Hawley Troxell host Business Essentials Summit in Boise
By: IBR Staff
May 8, 2017
Idaho Business Review
A financing panel included (l-r) Kathy Lorenz of Zions Bank, Jerry Dunn of A10 Capital, Jolene Anderson of Keiretsu Forum, Taylor Dame of Proof Eyewear, and Dave McEwen of the Idaho SBDC. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.
Pictured here (l-r) are Karen Appelgren, director of the Business Resource Center at Zions Bank; Shea Andersen, vice president at Fahlgren Mortine; Sophie Sestero, senior account executive at Fahlgren Mortine and Danielle Horras, Director of Strategic Initiatives at University of Idaho. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.
Aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners attended a one-day summit on how to successfully create and grow a business. Approximately 100 people attended the Business Essentials Summit, presented by the University of Idaho Boise, Hawley Troxell and Zions Bank on April 18 at The Riverside Hotel.