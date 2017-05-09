Eric Garcia is named music director of the Boise Philharmonic

Eric Garcia has been hired as the new music director of the Boise Philharmonic. Garcia previously served as assistant conductor of the Seattle Symphony. He will move to the Treasure Valley in July.

A search committee of the Philharmonic that included six musicians, and six board members and community members, spent a year searching for a new music director. More than 200 people applied from the U.S. and 22 countries. Seven finalists spent a week each in Boise being interviewed by community and Philharmonic members.The search was led by Tony Boatman, former executive director of the Philharmonic.