Mike Broska joins Zions in Meridian

Mike Broska has joined Zions Bank as an executive banking relationship manager based at the Meridian Silverstone Financial Center, responsible for providing specialized service to professionals of emerging wealth.

Broska’s background includes experience as an account executive with Bank of America, as well as professional services recruitment. Most recently, he served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, where he specialized in intelligence weapons instruction, threat analysis and mission planning. Broska earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida.