Duane Wakan and Hunter Mulhall are principal planners at COMPASS

Duane Wakan and Hunter Mulhall have joined the staff of Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, or COMPASS, as principal planners.

Wakan will lead COMPASS’ public transportation planning efforts and will work with the organization’s performance management and transportation budgeting programs. Prior to joining COMPASS, Wakan was the senior planner at the Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization in the four corners region of New Mexico. He has also worked for the US Census Bureau in data dissemination and partnership development and for NeighborWorks Salt Lake, where he worked with community engagement and neighborhood revitalization. Wakan holds a master’s degree is in urban planning and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah.

Mulhall will provide technical expertise in the areas of data integration, congestion management, and Geographic Information Systems mapping. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Nevada, Reno, and has worked in the private and public sectors conducting data management, GIS, and business analytics. Prior to joining COMPASS, he was GIS operations manager at LeadDog Consulting in Anchorage, Alaska, and most recently a consultant to the Department of the Interior and US Forest Service at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.