REDI hires Molly Swallow, promotes Josh Wise

Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, or REDI, has hired Molly Swallow to serve as manager of investor relations and advocacy and promoted Josh Wise to manager of talent attraction and business development, effective April 17.

Swallow has served in commercial banking since 2002. She will be responsible for facilitating REDI’s growing investor relations and advocacy efforts. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Idaho State University.

Swallow is a Rotarian and sits on the Idaho State University Bengal Athletic Booster Board. She was recognized in 2015 by the Idaho State Journal as a Southeastern Idaho Professional of the Year.

Wise has served as executive assistant since October 2015 and will now support REDI’s growing business development and talent attraction efforts including business expansion, retention and attraction and securing talent to support business employment opportunities.

REDI was established in 2015 to promote Eastern Idaho’s 14-county region by bringing business, government, and community leadership together to strengthen the region’s economy through business and talent recruitment, retention and expansion, and diversify the region’s economic base.