Zeppole Baking Co. finds room to rise

For most of the years Charles and Alison Alpers have owned Zeppole Baking Co., they have sought a more ideal locale for the bakery than the cramped 1,800-square-foot space behind the Zeppole Café on Parkcenter Boulevard.

Charles Alpers for years has been storing baking equipment, some acquired from bakeries that went out of business.

But Zeppole will soon be able to expand. Charles Zeppole expects to start producing the Zeppole baked goods by the end of June in a 6,930-square-foot space in the Federal Way Commerce Center on McGregor Court. For the first time, pastry and bread crews will each have their own 5-by-10-foot work tables.

The Parkcenter and Eighth Street cafes will remain where they are.

The Alpers acquired Zeppole in 2006. The bakery was originally launched in 1993.

The bigger bakery will allow Zeppole to introduce new products and expand distribution, which now is limited to the Treasure Valley, Ontario, Twin Falls and McCall.

“We hope to get into Sun Valley this summer,” Alpers said. “We’ve never had our product in Sun Valley.”

He also expects to ship Zeppole products to Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and parts of Oregon, Montana and Nevada by fall, and return to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, where Zeppole was available briefly in the past.

“We’ve been thinking about this for probably seven-eight years,” Alpers said. “It’s not a cheap endeavor to move a bakery. There’s not a lot of locations with the size and power supply for the equipment.”

Presently, the Zeppole bakery has a single work table where bakery and bread crews have to take turns.

“I have a recipe for cinnamon buns and no place to make them,” Alpers said.

Cinnamon buns, bread puddings and a greater variety of breads and pastries will be added. New product should be at the cafes in late June, Alpers said.

The $200,000 project adds a second work table and replaces most of the older ovens and increases the oven count from four to five, and two mixers will be added. The building will have a proper break room for employees and proper loading dock, he said.

Zeppole now has only a two-door, reach-in freezer and mostly rents freezer space from Boise Cold Storage. The new bakery will have a 10-by-20-foot freezer to allow Zeppole to freeze products on-site for shipment to farther off locales.

“We don’t freeze products we sell here,” Alpers added.

The new bakery will have a dedicated space for catering, which will allow Zeppole to increase catering by 15 to 25 percent, Alpers conservatively estimated.

Straight-Line Building Solutions of Boise is the general contractor and neUdesign Architecture of Meridian is the architect.