Amy Brandt hired as president and CEO of Docutech in Idaho Falls

Amy Brandt has been hired as president and CEO of Docutech in Idaho Falls.

Brandt will be responsible for leading all aspects of daily operations at the Idaho Falls company, including sales, customer support, marketing and product development.

Brandt most recently served as president of originations and corporate technology at New Penn Financial, where she oversaw all origination channels, including direct-to-consumer products, third party originations and retail. Before that, she was COO at Prospect Mortgage.

Brandt holds a Juris Doctorate from Arizona State University College of Law and a BA in political science from the University of Southern California.