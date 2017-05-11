Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Project risk management: a quality-based approach (access required)

Project risk management: a quality-based approach (access required)

By: Christian Steinbrecher May 11, 2017 0

To be successful, project teams must manage their risks. It is a progressive effort that evolves as the project develops. The critical component of a risk management effort is the development of mitigation strategies that ensure that the project team is prepared to address risk eventualities if and when they occur. This is generally a strategic ...

About Christian Steinbrecher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo