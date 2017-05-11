Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



To be successful, project teams must manage their risks. It is a progressive effort that evolves as the project develops. The critical component of a risk management effort is the development of mitigation strategies that ensure that the project team is prepared to address risk eventualities if and when they occur. This is generally a strategic ...