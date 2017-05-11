Quantcast
Staybridge Suites takes a look at Coeur d'Alene

By: Teya Vitu May 11, 2017 0

The first Staybridge Suites hotel in Idaho is planned for the Riverstone district of Coeur d’Alene. InterContinental Hotels Group proposed a five-story, 96-room Staybridge Suites at a March 29 project review meeting at the city of Coeur d’Alene, said Ed Wagner,  the city’s building services director. InterContinental has not applied for a design review hearing. The proposal ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

