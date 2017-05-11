Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The first Staybridge Suites hotel in Idaho is planned for the Riverstone district of Coeur d’Alene. InterContinental Hotels Group proposed a five-story, 96-room Staybridge Suites at a March 29 project review meeting at the city of Coeur d’Alene, said Ed Wagner, the city’s building services director. InterContinental has not applied for a design review hearing. The proposal ...