SWI-MA announces 2017 board positions

Four new board members have joined the Southwest Idaho Manufacturers’ Alliance, or SWI-MA.

Director Brenda DeSaix, human resource manager at Image National Sign, has more than 38 years of manufacturing experience in the food industry, including at ConAgra Foods and Wesson Oil. She has extensive experience in both union and non-union facilities.

Ex-Officio Director Lynn Hodges, owner of Pro Moto Billet, has more than 20 years of manufacturing and entrepreneurship experience, having started and run businesses in several industries including food processing automation and dirt bike accessory manufacturing.

Ex-Officio Director Marc Swinney, director of business and manufacturing programs at the College of Western Idaho, served 25 years of active duty in the Air Force and Air National Guard. He served as the executive director of the nonprofit Head Start/Early Head Start. He has manufacturing experience with Essilor.

Director Andrew Murphy, Boise site quality manager at Plexus, has more than 27 years of manufacturing experience, including 19 years in contract manufacturing of electronics with MCMS, Jabil and Plexus in roles such as engineering, technical supervision, factory management, site operations manager, continual improvement and quality.

Returning SWI-MA board members include President Sheri Johnson, JSJ Enterprises LLC; Vice-President Dwayne Dayley, self-employed; Treasurer Ron Van Auker, Jr., Van Auker Companies; Secretary Jana Jones, University of Idaho Economic Development; Director Steve Hatten, Boise State University TechHelp, Director Jim Thomssen, D.L. Evans Bank; Director Mike Adkins, Big Wood Cabinets; Ex-Officio Director Jake Reynolds, Idaho Commerce and Ex-Officio Director Jose De Leon, Idaho Department of Labor.

SWI-MA has more than 50 member companies in Southwestern Idaho. The board oversees SWI-MA’s mission and establishes policies and direction for the organization.