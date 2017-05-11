Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Woodhouse Group Real Estate adds three agents

Woodhouse Group Real Estate adds three agents

By: IBR Staff May 11, 2017 0

Tina DeBoer

Tina DeBoer

Tressa Dodge

Tressa Dodge

Tina DeBoer, Tressa Dodge and Jeremiah Clemons have joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate.

DeBoer earned a BA from Boise State University. She is experienced in sales, marketing, business development and finance. She has been in real estate for three years and is designated as a Certified Land Consultant, Certified Military Residential Specialist, and Top Producer for Circle of Excellence.

Dodge has served on the executive board for the Caldwell Board of Realtors as vice president, president, past-president, and state director through 2016. She has been an active member of committees at both the local and state level and is a graduate of the Idaho Realtors Leadership Academy.

Jeremiah Clemons

Jeremiah Clemons

Clemons has been in the sales industry in the Treasure Valley since 2005. He also trains and competes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu locally and out of state.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo