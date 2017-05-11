Woodhouse Group Real Estate adds three agents

Tina DeBoer, Tressa Dodge and Jeremiah Clemons have joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate.

DeBoer earned a BA from Boise State University. She is experienced in sales, marketing, business development and finance. She has been in real estate for three years and is designated as a Certified Land Consultant, Certified Military Residential Specialist, and Top Producer for Circle of Excellence.

Dodge has served on the executive board for the Caldwell Board of Realtors as vice president, president, past-president, and state director through 2016. She has been an active member of committees at both the local and state level and is a graduate of the Idaho Realtors Leadership Academy.

Clemons has been in the sales industry in the Treasure Valley since 2005. He also trains and competes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu locally and out of state.