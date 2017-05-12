Quantcast
Albertsons to give a resort look to its McCall store

By: Teya Vitu May 12, 2017 0

Albertsons is renovating its McCall supermarket with a resort look. Image courtesy of Albertsons.

The Albertsons in McCall is getting a two-story resort look, complete with heavy beam-and-timber exteriors accented with stonework.

Albertsons arrived in McCall in April 2016 after acquiring the local Paul’s Market as part of the Boise-based supermarket giant’s acquisition of seven Paul’s Markets in Idaho.

The supermarket chain  started a remodel and expansion in November.  The construction is scheduled for completion Aug. 16, Albertsons spokeswoman Kathy Holland said via e-mail.

The store will expand from 35,123 square feet to 42,670 square feet, with the addition of a 5,847-square-foot second story that will include the pharmacy and a Starbucks with indoor and outdoor seating plus a two-sided fireplace, she said.

The remodeled Albertsons also will add a hot wing bar, a sushi bar, a new floral department and a walk-in beer cooler.

“I do think Albertsons is raising the bar a bit,” said Jay Masterson, president of the McCall Chamber of Commerce. “Ridleys has an expansion coming in, too.”

Mark Ridley, director of operations at Ridley’s, did not respond to a request for a comment.

CTA Architects Engineers in Boise was the architect for the McCall remodel, as it is for a new Albertsons planned for Boise at Broadway and Beacon Street. MJT Construction of Eagle is the general contractor.

Albertsons did not disclose the construction cost.

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

