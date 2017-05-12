Albertsons to give a resort look to its McCall store

The Albertsons in McCall is getting a two-story resort look, complete with heavy beam-and-timber exteriors accented with stonework.

Albertsons arrived in McCall in April 2016 after acquiring the local Paul’s Market as part of the Boise-based supermarket giant’s acquisition of seven Paul’s Markets in Idaho.

The supermarket chain started a remodel and expansion in November. The construction is scheduled for completion Aug. 16, Albertsons spokeswoman Kathy Holland said via e-mail.

The store will expand from 35,123 square feet to 42,670 square feet, with the addition of a 5,847-square-foot second story that will include the pharmacy and a Starbucks with indoor and outdoor seating plus a two-sided fireplace, she said.

The remodeled Albertsons also will add a hot wing bar, a sushi bar, a new floral department and a walk-in beer cooler.

“I do think Albertsons is raising the bar a bit,” said Jay Masterson, president of the McCall Chamber of Commerce. “Ridleys has an expansion coming in, too.”

Mark Ridley, director of operations at Ridley’s, did not respond to a request for a comment.

CTA Architects Engineers in Boise was the architect for the McCall remodel, as it is for a new Albertsons planned for Boise at Broadway and Beacon Street. MJT Construction of Eagle is the general contractor.

Albertsons did not disclose the construction cost.