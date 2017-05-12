Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year crowned

In April, after ten weeks of fundraising, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Idaho and Montana Branch commemorated the Man and Woman of the Year campaign with the MWOY Grand Finale Celebration, where the 2017 Man and Woman of the Year were crowned for their fundraising efforts.

Man of the Year was awarded to Shaun Buck of The Newsletter Pro and the Woman of the Year titleholder is Heather Harrington of MaxGiving. Both contributed to a total of $308,016 over a ten-week period for the Idaho and Montana Branch’s 2017’s Man and Woman of the Year campaign.

Candidate John Carr of Mark Guho Construction also eclipsed the $50k fundraising mark.

The Grand Finale Celebration included a silent and live auction, which was the last opportunity for the 12 candidates to fundraise enough to claim the title.