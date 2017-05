In April, the Ada County Commissioners along with the Ada County Historic Preservation Council awarded Lila Hill with the 2017 Making History Award, honoring people whose activities today are creating our future history.

Hill is the author of two books about Meridian-area history: They Came to Build a Community and Before the Times. Hill is also a volunteer at the Meridian History Center and a driving force to preserve and share Meridian’s history for future generations.