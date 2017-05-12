Matthew Bradshaw opens ClearVenture Legal

Attorney Matthew Bradshaw has opened his own law firm, ClearVenture Legal PLLC, serving Boise and Meridian. His legal practice will focus in mergers & acquisitions, commercial contracting, emerging growth and real estate transactions. Bradshaw practiced with Hawley Troxell and most recently for two and a half years with Holland & Hart’s Boise office.

Bradshaw graduated cum laude from William & Mary School of Law in Virginia. Prior to law school, he earned a BS in Business Management from Brigham Young University.

Bradshaw is a business owner with a number of ventures. He’s co-owner and acting CEO of a western states commercial weed control company, co-owner of a family game development company, owner of a business and management consulting company and serves as general counsel for a number of start-ups and early stage companies, in many of which he is also a part-owner.