River Street Lofts destined for River and 15th streets

McCall developer Tim Nau intends to build a 10-unit, energy-efficient, townhome-style condominium complex at River and 15th streets – across the street from the proposed downtown Boise baseball/soccer stadium and other assorted commercial and office development.

“We didn’t have any idea a sports complex was coming,” said Nau, partner at Energreen Development Co. LLC, the project developer. “I think it’s a really good thing. That gives us a boost.”

The River Street Lofts are proposed with two buildings, each with five condos with three-bedrooms/ two-bath. Because the lofts will be constructed with LOGIX insulated concrete forms, the condos would be more than 50 percent energy efficient with reduced noise penetration from outside or neighbors, Nau said.

“You don’t even know your neighbor is there,” said Nau, who has built 15 custom homes in the McCall area. “It’s like having an insulated bomb shelter.”

Hummel Architects is the architect. Nau is his own general contractor with his company, Energreen Structures.

The Capital City Development Corp., the city’s urban renewal agency, is considering funding $150,000 of the estimated $218,000 for streetscape improvement in the public right-of-way, including sidewalks, trees, benches, historic streetlights and relocation of underground utilities.

“This is just the type of development we need to support,” CCDC Vice Chair Dana Zuckerman said.

The condos are 1,332 to 1,370 square feet with an anticipated price of about $375,000, Nau said.

Nau acquired .35 acre at 529 S. 15th St. with two homes built in 1900, according to Ada County Assessor record. The property was for sale and the homes have since been demolished.

“I drove by it for a year,” Nau said. “I finally called on it.”