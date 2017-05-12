Ronda Cox is newest counselor at A New Beginning Wellness Center

Ronda Cox, LCSW has joined A New Beginning Wellness Center.

Cox has diverse experience including hospice care, grief and loss, family and marriage therapy, trauma, anxiety, psychosocial rehabilitation and drug and alcohol addiction treatment, and PTSD. Her therapy style include individual, family and group sessions, theraplay, play therapy and EDMR (Eye Movement Desensitization and reprocessing).

Cox received her master’s degree in social work from Boise State University. She is a faculty member of the Boise State University social work staff, a member of the International Association of Trauma Professionals, Idaho Association for Play Therapy, National Association of Social Workers, Phi Alpha Honor Society and OSSW (Organization of Student Social Workers).