Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Goodwell will soon monitor the treatment of 2,000 employees (access required)

Goodwell will soon monitor the treatment of 2,000 employees (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 16, 2017 0

Two months after opening its certification process, a Boise coalition focused on improving labor practices around the world has about 20 companies seeking certification. Goodwell held a celebration at Trailhead May 11 to announce its first seven certified organizations, including the city of Boise, Flynner Design and Build and Murie Design Group. The coalition has several more companies ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo