Interstate 84 will be repaved between Franklin Road in Caldwell and Franklin Boulevard in Nampa on four weekends this summer, the Idaho Transportation Department announced. The 7-mile stretch was originally scheduled for repaving in 2018 but heavy pavement deterioration in January moved the project up to this year after many potholes were filled as temporary repairs. The ...