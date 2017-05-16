Jordan Mardis added as regional sales director at 208 Who Is Great

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff May 16, 2017 0

jordan-mardisJordan Mardis has has been named regional sales director of southern Idaho at 208 Who Is Great, a company specializing in direct response marketing. In his new role, he oversees five regions in the Treasure Valley with expansion planned for Nampa/Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ontario, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls/Pocatello in the coming year.

Mardis worked as a promotions and marketing consultant for Infinita Digital after returning to Boise from Seattle, focusing on the non-profit and small business sectors. His background in sales and marketing spans more than 20 years including a decade running his own portrait studio after attending Boise State University. He has consulted business owners in the Treasure Valley since 2010 with a focus on direct response marketing.

