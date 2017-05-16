Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Panel: Be smart about finding customers (access required)

Panel: Be smart about finding customers (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 16, 2017 0

One of the most obvious needs for a new business – identifying and finding customers – can be the hardest to accomplish. A panel of Treasure Valley business leaders discussed how they each went about finding early customers during the University of Idaho’s Business Essentials Summit April 18. You can’t have a business without customers, said Ian Harris, CEO ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo