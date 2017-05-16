Quantcast
Ryan Jensen named lieutenant of Ada County Sheriff's Office Court Services Bureau

Ryan Jensen named lieutenant of Ada County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Bureau

May 16, 2017

ryan-jensenRyan Jensen has been appointed lieutenant for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Bureau, which manages the ACSO Civil Division and also handles all transport of inmates to and from the Ada County Jail.

Jensen has been with the sheriff’s office since 2007, following an 8-year-stint with the U.S. Air Force. Jensen started with the ACSO as a patrol deputy. Over the last decade he has worked as a K9 officer, training officer, patrol sergeant, and sergeant in charge of the Major Crimes Unit.

Jensen also has a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

