Sarah Hilderbrand named co-chair of IT procurement task force

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) has appointed Sarah Hilderbrand, Idaho’s chief procurement officer, to serve as co-chair of the Joint Task Force on IT Negotiations, a partnership between NASPO and the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). She joins Jim Smith of Maine, who also serves as co-chair of the task force representing NASCIO.

Hilderbrand is also a member of the NASPO board and led the planning committee for the NASPO Procurement Law Institute in 2016. IT procurement is one of the most complicated and often challenging issues in government procurement, as technology is continually evolving. As such, IT procurement reform is a top priority for both state IT and state procurement officials.