Shawna Walz is new VP of Idaho Business for Education

Shawna Walz has joined Idaho Business for Education in the role of vice president.

Walz is the founder of the Idaho Diaper Bank, a non-profit organization collaborating with community partners throughout Idaho to meet the basic needs of Idaho children and families, and she spent 12 years as an executive with Oregon-based Nike.

Walz holds a BS in psychology from Boise State University and a MBA from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She is also a graduate of the Nike Executive Leadership Development Program (Xcelerate). She has a certificate from DePaul University and William Bridges Change and Transition Management in Chicago.