Shawna Walz is new VP of Idaho Business for Education

Shawna Walz is new VP of Idaho Business for Education

By: IBR Staff May 16, 2017 0

shawna-walzShawna Walz has joined Idaho Business for Education in the role of vice president.

Walz is the founder of the Idaho Diaper Bank, a non-profit organization collaborating with community partners throughout Idaho to meet the basic needs of Idaho children and families, and she spent 12 years as an executive with Oregon-based Nike.

Walz holds a BS in psychology from Boise State University and a MBA from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.  She is also a graduate of the Nike Executive Leadership Development Program (Xcelerate). She has a certificate from DePaul University and William Bridges Change and Transition Management in Chicago.

 

