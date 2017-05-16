Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Trailhead launches apprentice program for software developers (access required)

Trailhead launches apprentice program for software developers (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 16, 2017 0

Trailhead, the co-working space in downtown Boise, will use a $200,000 grant from the Idaho STEM Action Center to create an apprenticeship program for software developers. The program will begin in June with four front-end or website developers working out of Trailhead North under the direction of a professional software developer from the software and design company ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo