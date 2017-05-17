Cynthia Gibson of Idaho Walk Bike Alliance awarded fellowship

America Walks, a national advocacy organization that promotes walking and walkable communities, has announced that Cynthia Gibson, executive director of the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, has been awarded a Walking College Fellowship.

The Fellowship will allow Gibson and 23 other advocates from around the country to participate in a four-month training program designed to strengthen local efforts to make communities more walkable. Gibson will complete a six-module distance-education training program this summer and participate in the National Walking Summit in St. Paul, Minn. in September.

The Walking College curriculum has been designed to expand the capacity of local advocates to be effective community change agents. Topics include the science behind the benefits of walking, evaluation of built environments, as well as communication skills and building relationships with stakeholders and decision makers. At the conclusion of the Walking College program in November, fellows will develop a Walking Action Plan for improving walkability in their communities.