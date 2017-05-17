Quantcast
Gardner Co. will assist in conceptual plans for new Boise Main Library (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 17, 2017 0

The city of Boise has brought on Gardner Co. to help plan and build the new version of the Boise Main Library. The initial $20,000 contract only involves consulting on the details and scoping of the project. But the contract also names the team of Salt Lake City-based Gardner’s Boise office, Boise construction firm Jordan-Wilcomb and Okland ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

