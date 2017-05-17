Jacob Velasquez and Julia Rhoads join Idaho Central Credit Union

Jacob Velasquez and Julia Rhoads have joined the Idaho Central Credit Union Business Relationship team as business relationship officers.

Velasquez has several years of experience offering solutions to businesses and consumers. He specializes in serving Spanish speaking business owners. Velasquez earned his BBA from Boise State University and volunteers as a wrestling referee in high schools throughout western Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Rhoads has more than 27 years in the credit union industry, working with credit unions in Southern California and Boise. Rhoads graduated from Western CUNA Management School and lives in Nampa.