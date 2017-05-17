Joe Swenson and Tony Held join CFO Idaho

Joe Swenson and Tony Held have joined CFO Idaho.

Swenson specializes in working with residential builders to help manage cash flow and profitability. He has served in executive and CFO roles at several local companies including Hawkins-Smith, Neighborworks Boise, Kastera Homes, and Holton Homes. Additionally, he started and ran his own real estate consulting and turn-key construction company.

With 30 years of experience, Swenson has in-depth knowledge of fiscal controls, job costing, operations, turn-arounds, planning and growth. He holds a BBA in Accounting from Boise State University.

Held has more than 20 years of experience as a financial and accounting executive in high growth private and public companies in Silicon Valley. Prior to joining CFO Idaho, he was a CFO consultant for many venture-backed technology startups. He has lead numerous strategic and tactical financial initiatives positioning companies for exits.

Held received his BA in Economics and Psychology from UCLA.

CFO Idaho provides financial leadership solutions to companies on a long-term, part-time basis, delivered by experienced executives.