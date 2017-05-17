SpringHill Suites Parkcenter and Residence Inn Boise staff recognized by Marriott

Four local hoteliers were awarded national awards from Marriott for their brands recently. There are 730 Residence Inns and 370 SpringHill Suites in the United States. There are 21 Marriott-branded hotels in Idaho.

Lisa Vincent, general manager of the SpringHill Suites Parkcenter was recognized as general manager of the year. This award goes to one general manager from the SpringHill Suites brand based on hotel performance, service scores and community involvement.

Angie Hroma, area director of sales for the SpringHill Suites Parkcenter and Residence Inn Downtown/University, was recognized as direct sales leader of the year for the SpringHill Suites brand. This award goes to one sales director nationwide for hotel performance and service.

Sapiel Bolanos, breakfast/catering attendant at the SpringHill Suites Parkcenter, was recognized as breakfast attendant of the year out of all the SpringHill Suites hotels nationwide for his exceptional service.

Steve Rich, general manager of the Residence Inn Boise Downtown/University, was recognized as the Jim Conley award, an honor that goes to one general manager who exemplifies service and culture.