Bill Rauer joins Cornerstone Design in Boise

Bill Rauer joins Cornerstone Design in Boise

By: IBR Staff May 18, 2017 0

bill-rauer-focal-point-coach-438_ljoseph-crop-copy-2W.V. “Bill” Rauer has joined Cornerstone Design in Boise. Rauer has more than 30 years of professional experience in organizations of all sizes.

Rauer graduated from the University of Idaho College of Art & Architecture and had an 18-year career with Albertsons Inc. as an intern architect. He also has an MBA from Boise State University.

Rauer has worked as a consultant and business coach with companies throughout the Treasure Valley. He has owned and operated sole-proprietor/sole-employee businesses, the most-recent being FocalPoint Business Coaching of Idaho.

Rauer is president of the board for The Arc of Idaho and past-president of the board for the Professional Business Coaching Association of Idaho.

