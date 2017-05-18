Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Boise High will get three sports practice fields (access required)

Boise High will get three sports practice fields (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 18, 2017 0

When your campus acreage dates from 1903 as Boise High School's does, modern amenities like expansive sports fields just don't fit. But the days of having one field within a track will end in spring 2018. Boise School District is redeveloping 15 acres of district property four blocks east of the high school into three practice ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo