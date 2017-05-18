Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When your campus acreage dates from 1903 as Boise High School's does, modern amenities like expansive sports fields just don't fit. But the days of having one field within a track will end in spring 2018. Boise School District is redeveloping 15 acres of district property four blocks east of the high school into three practice ...