Brent Klimke joins Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Brent Klimke has been hired to serve as a lieutenant in the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, overseeing the department’s training division. Klimke has served as a patrol sergeant for two and a half years for the Lake Delton Police Department in Wisconsin. Prior to that, he was a police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for seven years.

Klimke has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in political science with a Criminal Justice Certificate. He recently completed his master’s degree in justice administration from Tiffin University.