Coeur d'Alene bids farewell to 1922/1950 pavement on Seltice Way

By: Teya Vitu May 18, 2017 0

A new future awaits Seltice Way, the venerable concrete-and-stone roadway that served as the main road between Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls until Interstate 90 opened in the 1960s. Seltice remains the primary non-freeway street between the two cities. But its role has changed over the decades from industrial to a mix of business, retail and ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

