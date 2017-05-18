Construction employment increases nationally and in Idaho

Construction employment increased in 224 out of 358 metro areas between March 2016 and March 2017, the Associated General Contractors said in its most recent jobs report.

The largest year-over-year gains were reported in Lewiston and in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. Construction employment declined in 92 areas and stagnated in 42, according to the AGC, which based its report on an analysis of federal data.

AGC officials said a recent proposal by the Trump administration to reform the tax code for businesses, including pass-through entities, should help boost demand for new construction and make it easier for firms to expand payrolls in the future.

“Reforming the tax code should help boost demand for construction by freeing up significant amounts of private sector capital to finance new projects,” said AGC CEO Stephen E. Sandherr. “Moreover, reducing the tax burden on construction employers will make it easier for them to add new staff to keep up with growing demand for their services.”

Construction employment in Boise rose 7 percent between March 2015 and March 2016, from 19,000 jobs to 20,300.In Idaho, it rose 5 percent in that time, from 38,700 to 40,600, the AGC report said.

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. (12,200 jobs, 14 percent) added the most construction jobs in the past year, followed by Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. (9,400 jobs, 8 percent); Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. (8,600 jobs, 13 percent); Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. (6,300 jobs, 11 percent) and Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas (6,000 jobs, 5 percent).

The largest percentage gains occurred in the Lewiston metro area, which includes Clarkston, Wash. That area saw the addition of 300 jobs, for a 25 percent gain. Lake Charles, La. (21 percent, 4,000 jobs); Redding, Calif. (19 percent, 500 jobs); Gary, Ind. (17 percent and 2,400 jobs) and Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif. (17 percent, 700 jobs) were also among the highest.

The largest job losses from March 2016 to March 2017 were in Pittsburgh, Pa., which lost nearly 3,000 jobs, followed by Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass. (-2,300 jobs, -4 percent); Middlesex-Monmouth-Ocean, N.J. (-2,100 jobs, -6 percent) and Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Miss. (-1,800 jobs, -19 percent). The largest percentage decreases for the year were in Danville, Ill. (-20 percent, -100 jobs); Casper, Wyo. (-19 percent, -600 jobs); Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Miss. and Charleston, W.V. (-17 percent, -1,300 jobs).

Association officials said the Trump administration’s new proposed tax reform principles could help boost demand for construction and employment in the sector. The association has long called for reforms to the corporate tax rate, but also to the rate pass-through entities, including construction firms, pay. The Trump administration’s proposal to cut the rate all businesses pay will help free up private-sector capital for new construction projects, and provide firms with additional resources they need to expand payrolls, the AGC said.

“As an industry that pays among the highest effective tax rates in the country, the construction sector welcomes any effort to make taxes on employers more equitable and more reasonable,” Sandherr said.