Evelina Arevalos-Martinez and Christine Moffitt recognized by UI’s Athena association

Each April, Athena celebrates the work of faculty and staff members who have demonstrated clear and sustained dedication to professional enhancement of University of Idaho women. Athena is a University of Idaho association of staff and faculty committed to promoting an inclusive and equitable climate for women.

This April, Evelina Arevalos-Martinez and Christine Moffitt were recognized at the Women’s Leadership Conference on March 30.

Arevalos-Martinez, director of the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), is a UI alumna who has served as a mentor to first-generation Latina students since 2006, first as the CAMP program advisor and now as CAMP director. Growing up in a family of seasonal farm workers, and the first in her family to receive a college degree, she credits her positive experience with the CAMP program for providing her with support while an undergraduate student. Arevalos-Martinez was recognized for her daily efforts to help Latina students find a home at UI by promoting an inclusive and equitable climate for women.

Moffitt, professor and assistant unit leader of the Idaho Cooperative, Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, has served the University of Idaho since 1981. She is a professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences, and an assistant unit leader for the Idaho Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit in the College of Natural Resources. She has been a trailblazer in a male-dominated profession, and has tirelessly advocated for women, diversity and inclusion. Moffitt has been active in service, outreach and extension, earning awards from the Idaho Chapter of the American Fisheries Society and the Women’s Center Virginia Wolf Distinguished Service Award.