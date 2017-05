Joe Quatrone has joined Mitchell Palmer, a full-service advertising agency in Boise, as creative director.

Quatrone has spent 25 years blending brand arts, pop culture, and raw marketing objectives for some of the Northwest’s top creative agencies and brands. His clients have included Microsoft, Xerox, Hewlett Packard, Micron, Delta Dental, Coast Hotels, Idaho Lottery, United Dairymen of Idaho, Idaho Tourism, Boy Scouts of America, and the LDS Church.