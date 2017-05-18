Michael Homza is director at WHPacific Boise office

Professional Engineer Michael Homza has joined WHPacific’s Boise office as the director of water resources and habitat enhancement. He specializes in developing river enhancement designs that are practical, socially welcomed, environmentally appropriate, and economical.

Homza has been instrumental in the hydraulic design of dozens of bridges and more than 50 significant river/stream enhancement projects. He is a civil/hydraulics engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the planning, analysis, design and construction of water resource projects including bridges, levee, flood studies/maps, fish passage, irrigation and stormwater facilities, as well as river, stream, floodplain and habitat enhancements.