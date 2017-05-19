Downtown Boise stadium construction could start in 12 to 14 months

A downtown Boise baseball/soccer stadium could start construction in 12 to 14 months with games starting in 2000, the stadium developer said May 18.

The owners of the Boise Hawks minor league baseball stadium are negotiating the purchase of 11 acres at American Boulevard and Shoreline Drive from St. Luke’s Health System to build a 5,500 fixed-seat stadium along with retail, office and residential.

“The goal would be to be in a position to break ground in 12 to 14 months,” said Chris Schoen, managing principal of Greenstone Properties, an Atlanta development firm, at the Downtown Boise Association’s State of Downtown meeting. “That would put us in a position to be open for the 2020 soccer season and baseball would follow.”

Schoen also is a partner at Agon Sports and Entertainment, the Georgia-based owners of the Boise Hawks.

Schoen and Agon partner Jeff Eisenman propose a stadium that would suit both soccer and baseball.

Three months ago, Greenstone broke ground on a similar stadium/mixed-use development in Augusta, Ga., where Agon owns the Augusta GreenJackets minor league baseball team.

Schoen said the company hopes up to 300,000 people will attend soccer and baseball games in the Boise stadium. Schoen said the stadium would also host events such as 10K runs and Easter egg hunts.

“The hope is to have 100-plus special events a year,” he said, adding that could bring 100,000 to 200,000 people to the stadium over the course of a year. “What you have is 500,000 to 800,000 people a year coming to this one spot.”