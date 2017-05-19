Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Among the many executive orders signed by President Trump in his first 100 days in office, one in particular stands out as having the potential of changing the way that many businesses in Oregon operate. On April 18, the president signed an executive order directing a full review of the H-1B visa program as part ...